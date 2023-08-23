Keybank National Association OH Has $388,000 Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Dylan Lissette bought 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

