Keybank National Association OH Buys 43 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 40,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Shares of TYL opened at $375.60 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

