Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.