Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $190.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.57. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.