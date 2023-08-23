Keybank National Association OH Acquires 3,571 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 17.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,170,000 after purchasing an additional 291,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Paycor HCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $247,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYCR stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

