Keybank National Association OH Sells 525 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

