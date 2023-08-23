Keybank National Association OH Sells 86 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

