Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,496 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

