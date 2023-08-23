Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

