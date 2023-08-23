Swiss National Bank Sells 16,800 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

