iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

