Swiss National Bank Sells 65,100 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

