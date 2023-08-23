Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $259.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.