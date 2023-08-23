ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 292,284 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $16,629,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,442,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $486.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
