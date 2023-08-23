ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIC

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 10,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $84,169.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock valued at $279,500. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 292,284 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $16,629,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,442,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $486.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.