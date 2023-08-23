Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at BTIG Research

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $259.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

