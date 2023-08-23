Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.