Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

SKY stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84.

Skyline Champion last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $251,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

