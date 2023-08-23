Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.94.

Shares of PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 186.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

