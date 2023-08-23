Swiss National Bank Sells 28,700 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 96.65%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

