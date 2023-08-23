RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.45. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

