Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lamar Advertising worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.