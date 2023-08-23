Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 21,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.