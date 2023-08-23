DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 24.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

