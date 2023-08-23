Swiss National Bank Buys 41,100 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $40,843,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after buying an additional 2,067,934 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after buying an additional 1,572,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

