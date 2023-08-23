Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

