Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Elbit Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 582.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,353,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,414,000 after purchasing an additional 318,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $196.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.94.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

