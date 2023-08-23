JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Gerald Alfred Spencer Sells 11,879 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

