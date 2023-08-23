Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,838,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 23.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

CASY stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

