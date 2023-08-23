Swiss National Bank Sells 3,900 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Chemed worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 98.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $502.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.16 and a 200 day moving average of $533.10. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.