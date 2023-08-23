Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2023 – Arcos Dorados is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Arcos Dorados had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Arcos Dorados had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
