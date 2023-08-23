Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2023 – Arcos Dorados is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Arcos Dorados had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Arcos Dorados had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 328,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

