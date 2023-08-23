Swiss National Bank Sells 36,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of East West Bancorp worth $16,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

