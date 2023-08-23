Insider Buying: Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,025,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,187.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of REKR stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rekor Systems from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Featured Articles

