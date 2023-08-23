Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $89,500.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. TheStreet lowered Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

