Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 81,426 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 81,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $81,426.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,783,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,947. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Star Equity Price Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

