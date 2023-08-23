New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 1,314 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

New Relic Stock Up 0.8 %

NEWR stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.