Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart Sells 1,500 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 3.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

