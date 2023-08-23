Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Laura Nathanson Sells 6,068 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

