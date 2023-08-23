Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director William H. Yeh Sells 10,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 246,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,241,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 32.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

