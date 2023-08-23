RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 5,434 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90.

RingCentral stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

