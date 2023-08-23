RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 5,434 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
