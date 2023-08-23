Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 5,455 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,455 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $168,832.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Digi International Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ DGII opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 601,171 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
