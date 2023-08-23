Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 758,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

