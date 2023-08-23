Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,785,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,683,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 2,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $44,709.00.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.