Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 20,919 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lyft Stock Down 2.6 %
LYFT stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
