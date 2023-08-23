Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director John Patrick Zimmer Sells 20,919 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at $15,644,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Down 2.6 %

LYFT stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

