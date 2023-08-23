McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Philip B. Hawkins Sells 2,607 Shares

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

