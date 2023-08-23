Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry Sells 15,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 246,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

