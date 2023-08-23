Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $52.51 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Ball

(

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

