Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $19.33

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

TIXT opened at $8.31 on Friday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 406.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 105,136 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 112,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

