PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

PMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 763,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.63 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.