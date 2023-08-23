Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $12.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668,980 shares of company stock worth $65,064,087. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 87,317 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.