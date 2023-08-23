Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $12.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,927,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 87,317 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.