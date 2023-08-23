Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Herbalife worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Herbalife in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

HLF stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

